Logic Town update for 6 November 2023

Hotfix 1.00.1440

Build 12632163

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • This update should hopefully fix the game for those of you who are getting stuck on the initial loading screen. If it doesn't, please get in touch so I can see if I can track down the issue! (contact@dividetheplunder.com)
  • Updated the wording on certain triple-adjacent clues so that they're less ambiguous.

