- This update should hopefully fix the game for those of you who are getting stuck on the initial loading screen. If it doesn't, please get in touch so I can see if I can track down the issue! (contact@dividetheplunder.com)
- Updated the wording on certain triple-adjacent clues so that they're less ambiguous.
Logic Town update for 6 November 2023
Hotfix 1.00.1440
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2333241 Depot 2333241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update