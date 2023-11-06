 Skip to content

HIGhSCORE update for 6 November 2023

Major Update #1

Major Update #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm thrilled to introduce the biggest update for HIGhSCORE since its release. Get ready for exciting new features and improvements!

Introducing Sozzy the Sorcerer


Meet Sozzy the Sorcerer, a new NPC in the game, located in his own dedicated area within the hub. Sozzy's Crafting Table allows players to modify runes in three different ways:

Combine

  • Combine three green or blue runes to create a new rune
  • Combining green runes may yield a blue or even a rare purple rune
  • Combining blue runes may result in a purple rune
  • The cost of combining is based on the rune's base price
  • The resulting rune is added to your collection for future use

Split

  • Split blue or purple runes to obtain two to four new runes of a lower rarity
  • Splitting blue runes can yield up to four green runes
  • The cost of splitting is determined by the rune's base price
  • The obtained runes are added to your collection for future use

Fuse

  • The game-changing feature! Fuse three runes to create a legendary item called Runic Conflux with combined effects
  • The Runic Conflux is immediately available in your inventory for the next run
  • The cost of fusing is based on the rune's base price
  • You can still select three runes before each run even with a Runic Conflux, but only one Runic Conflux can be active at a time
  • The Runic Conflux allows for incredible combinations that can skyrocket your score like never before

Other Enhancements

  • A complete overhaul of the user interface, making it easier to navigate between options like Skills, Passives, Items, Achievements, and Medals
  • Right-click to reset points in the Skill and Passive trees
  • Visual improvements for Sir Elo the Wise's Rune Selection, inventory items, achievements, and medals
  • New indicators for unlocked game elements and red points to guide players

New Bonus Stage


Added a new red Bonus Stage, which shrinks the player to half the size for 10 seconds.

New Hats

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where drops from destroyed wooden crates were not immediately collected
  • Fixed an issue where luck would not affect the rarity of item drops in runs
  • Fixed an issue where the passive skill "Stage Distance" would affect the transition between stages negatively

Developer Message

_I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all players who have been a part of the HIGhSCORE journey. It fills me with immense happiness to see my creation bring joy to others. I greatly value your feedback and am committed to enhancing the player experience for both new and existing players.

Thank you for keeping the game alive and thriving.

Enjoy the update!_

