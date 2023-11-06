Major Update #1

I'm thrilled to introduce the biggest update for HIGhSCORE since its release. Get ready for exciting new features and improvements!

Introducing Sozzy the Sorcerer



Meet Sozzy the Sorcerer, a new NPC in the game, located in his own dedicated area within the hub. Sozzy's Crafting Table allows players to modify runes in three different ways:

Combine

Combine three green or blue runes to create a new rune

Combining green runes may yield a blue or even a rare purple rune

Combining blue runes may result in a purple rune

The cost of combining is based on the rune's base price

The resulting rune is added to your collection for future use

Split

Split blue or purple runes to obtain two to four new runes of a lower rarity

Splitting blue runes can yield up to four green runes

The cost of splitting is determined by the rune's base price

The obtained runes are added to your collection for future use

Fuse

The game-changing feature! Fuse three runes to create a legendary item called Runic Conflux with combined effects

The Runic Conflux is immediately available in your inventory for the next run

The cost of fusing is based on the rune's base price

You can still select three runes before each run even with a Runic Conflux, but only one Runic Conflux can be active at a time

The Runic Conflux allows for incredible combinations that can skyrocket your score like never before

Other Enhancements

A complete overhaul of the user interface, making it easier to navigate between options like Skills, Passives, Items, Achievements, and Medals

Right-click to reset points in the Skill and Passive trees

Visual improvements for Sir Elo the Wise's Rune Selection, inventory items, achievements, and medals

New indicators for unlocked game elements and red points to guide players

New Bonus Stage



Added a new red Bonus Stage, which shrinks the player to half the size for 10 seconds.

New Hats

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where drops from destroyed wooden crates were not immediately collected

Fixed an issue where luck would not affect the rarity of item drops in runs

Fixed an issue where the passive skill "Stage Distance" would affect the transition between stages negatively

Developer Message

_I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all players who have been a part of the HIGhSCORE journey. It fills me with immense happiness to see my creation bring joy to others. I greatly value your feedback and am committed to enhancing the player experience for both new and existing players.

Thank you for keeping the game alive and thriving.

Enjoy the update!_