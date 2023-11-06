Major Update #1

I'm thrilled to introduce the biggest update for HIGhSCORE since its release. Get ready for exciting new features and improvements!
Introducing Sozzy the Sorcerer
Meet Sozzy the Sorcerer, a new NPC in the game, located in his own dedicated area within the hub. Sozzy's Crafting Table allows players to modify runes in three different ways:
Combine
- Combine three green or blue runes to create a new rune
- Combining green runes may yield a blue or even a rare purple rune
- Combining blue runes may result in a purple rune
- The cost of combining is based on the rune's base price
- The resulting rune is added to your collection for future use
Split
- Split blue or purple runes to obtain two to four new runes of a lower rarity
- Splitting blue runes can yield up to four green runes
- The cost of splitting is determined by the rune's base price
- The obtained runes are added to your collection for future use
Fuse
- The game-changing feature! Fuse three runes to create a legendary item called Runic Conflux with combined effects
- The Runic Conflux is immediately available in your inventory for the next run
- The cost of fusing is based on the rune's base price
- You can still select three runes before each run even with a Runic Conflux, but only one Runic Conflux can be active at a time
- The Runic Conflux allows for incredible combinations that can skyrocket your score like never before
Other Enhancements
- A complete overhaul of the user interface, making it easier to navigate between options like Skills, Passives, Items, Achievements, and Medals
- Right-click to reset points in the Skill and Passive trees
- Visual improvements for Sir Elo the Wise's Rune Selection, inventory items, achievements, and medals
- New indicators for unlocked game elements and red points to guide players
New Bonus Stage
Added a new red Bonus Stage, which shrinks the player to half the size for 10 seconds.
New Hats
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where drops from destroyed wooden crates were not immediately collected
- Fixed an issue where luck would not affect the rarity of item drops in runs
- Fixed an issue where the passive skill "Stage Distance" would affect the transition between stages negatively
Developer Message
_I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all players who have been a part of the HIGhSCORE journey. It fills me with immense happiness to see my creation bring joy to others. I greatly value your feedback and am committed to enhancing the player experience for both new and existing players.
Thank you for keeping the game alive and thriving.
Enjoy the update!_
