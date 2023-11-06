Version 1.3.3

New Path Tracing Settings
This update enhances the flexibility of path tracing with new settings ranging from "Low" to "Let my PC burn."
Low
1 Bounce for GI
1 Bounce for Reflections
Quarter resolution for global illumination.
70% resolution for reflections.
Normal
2 Bounces for GI
2 Bounces for Reflections
Half resolution for global illumination.
100% resolution for reflections.
High
3 Bounces for GI
3 Bounces for Reflections
Half resolution for global illumination.
100% resolution for reflections.
Let my PC burn
4 Bounces for GI
4 Bounces for Reflections
Half resolution for global illumination.
100% resolution for reflections.
Thank you, and stay tuned!
Changed files in this update