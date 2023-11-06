 Skip to content

DESORDRE update for 6 November 2023

Version 1.3.3

Version 1.3.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Path Tracing Settings

This update enhances the flexibility of path tracing with new settings ranging from "Low" to "Let my PC burn."

Low

1 Bounce for GI
1 Bounce for Reflections
Quarter resolution for global illumination.
70% resolution for reflections.

Normal

2 Bounces for GI
2 Bounces for Reflections
Half resolution for global illumination.
100% resolution for reflections.

High

3 Bounces for GI
3 Bounces for Reflections
Half resolution for global illumination.
100% resolution for reflections.

Let my PC burn

4 Bounces for GI
4 Bounces for Reflections
Half resolution for global illumination.
100% resolution for reflections.

Thank you, and stay tuned!

