Version 1.3.3

New Path Tracing Settings

This update enhances the flexibility of path tracing with new settings ranging from "Low" to "Let my PC burn."

Low

1 Bounce for GI

1 Bounce for Reflections

Quarter resolution for global illumination.

70% resolution for reflections.

Normal

2 Bounces for GI

2 Bounces for Reflections

Half resolution for global illumination.

100% resolution for reflections.

High

3 Bounces for GI

3 Bounces for Reflections

Half resolution for global illumination.

100% resolution for reflections.

Let my PC burn

4 Bounces for GI

4 Bounces for Reflections

Half resolution for global illumination.

100% resolution for reflections.

Thank you, and stay tuned!