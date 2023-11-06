1.05 Patch Notes

Hello Your Honor,

We continue to improve the game based on the feedback we receive from you. First, we would like to mention a few important changes that we consider significant. You can find all the other details included in this update below.

You will now be able to file lawsuits instead of just looking at cases!

Comments on social media can sometimes cross the line. Therefore, you may want to sue them. With this update, you will now have access to this new feature. Furthermore, in future updates, you will not only be able to sue social media posts but also different individuals/institutions. Please note that suing someone does not guarantee a definite victory in the case. Additionally, a statistics panel has been added, as you can see in the top right corner of the computer screen.

Brand new 22 Steam achievements!

We actually planned to release these new achievements with the Season 2 update, but unfortunately, we couldn't make it in time. So, we apologize for that. If you're an achievement hunter, this update will be quite satisfying for you. As a development team, we've made some bets about how many people can earn certain achievements. We'll be eagerly following it.

Is that all?

You can see other details included in this update in the list below.

Formatting issues in the documents sent by the Supreme Court when you make incorrect decisions have been fixed.

The post sharing interface on social media has been changed.

A statistics panel has been added to the computer. With this panel, you can track the actions you take in the game. (Note: The data here does not pull from your old save file. Therefore, when playing with your old save file, the values in the panel will appear as 0.)

In the 2nd season of the game, the issue of incorrect display of legal texts in cases has been fixed.

Note: This update can work with your old save file. However, for a better gaming experience, we recommend starting a new game.

In addition to all of these, we have made a few minor bug fixes. If your issue persists or if you encounter a new error, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Your feedback is very important to us. It allows us to take the game to the next level.

You can join our official Discord server for announcements, updates, and special events.

For now, that's all from us, but we will definitely be in touch again soon!

Steel Games