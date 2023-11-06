 Skip to content

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure update for 6 November 2023

3 Days Left, 3 Chances To Win A Ikonei Island Key!

Share · View all patches · Build 12631981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello there, Castaways! 🏝️

With just 3 days to go until Ikonei Island's 1.0 release, we are giving away 1 Steam key per day!

You just need to send us a direct message on our Twitter, Facebook, OR Instagram with the name of the character on the image to enter the giveaway. A different image will be posted every day until the 8th!

Privacy Policy: https://jetpackcollective.games/ikoneiisland-privacy-policy/
T&C's: https://jetpackcollective.games/231010-jetpack-collective-standard-competition-terms-and-conditions/

💙 Thank You For Your Frogtastic Support

It's been a not-so-cozy journey developing this game, we gotta admit haha
But it would have been insanely more difficult without your help, reviews, bug reports, and feedback. Thank you so much, from the bottom of our hearts to all the castaways who made our full release possible.

So grateful we got to the finish line, and soon you will be able to enjoy the 1.0 island!!! Thank you thank you thank you 💚💚💚

Ah! And don't froget to share the magic Ikonei Island's Friends' Pass with your adventure companions:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550730/Ikonei_Island_An_Earthlock_Adventure/

We'll croak you on the 1.0 island in 3 days! 🐸
Snowcastle Games

