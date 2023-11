HotFix 2 Release Notes:

New Feature:

Combo Meter Visibility: Introducing a new option to “Always Show Combo Meter” for players who want to keep track of their combos at all times. Does not affect score.

Bug Fixes:

Discord Integration: Resolved an issue with the Discord button.

Combo Meter Display: Corrected a behavior where the combo meter appeared at times when it shouldn't.

Happy gaming!