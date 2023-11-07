 Skip to content

Slender: The Arrival update for 7 November 2023

Patch - 07.11.2023 - Removal Of Seasonal Items & Bug Fixes

Patch - 07.11.2023 - Removal Of Seasonal Items & Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We're back with a patch for you today which includes the removal of our Halloween seasonal items as well as a variety of bug fixes. Please see below for more details:

  • Removed seasonal items
  • Fixed several map holes in "The Eight Pages" level
  • Fixed several map holes in "Flashback" level
  • Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck behind the shack door in "The Arrival" level
  • Fixed a bug where page pickup sounds would not play in the "Genesis" level
  • Fixed art issues with CR's car
  • Fixed a bug where Chaser could pounce through chain link fence
  • Reduced Chaser leap distance on easy and medium difficulties
  • Reduced "footsteps" sound play rate in "The Eight Pages" level
  • Fixed a bug where subtitles would overlap button prompts
  • Scrapbook properly reflects the number of owned collectables to reduce confusion
  • Fixed a bug where Slender's AI could trigger jump scares and sanity loss while hidden
  • Vsync is now hidden if frame gen is enabled
  • Added moving fog to "Genesis" that gets thicker the more pages you pick up
  • Reduced Chaser persistent chasing times on easy and medium difficulties

