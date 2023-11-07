Patch - 07.11.2023 - Removal Of Seasonal Items & Bug Fixes

Hello everyone,

We're back with a patch for you today which includes the removal of our Halloween seasonal items as well as a variety of bug fixes. Please see below for more details:

Removed seasonal items

Fixed several map holes in "The Eight Pages" level

Fixed several map holes in "Flashback" level

Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck behind the shack door in "The Arrival" level

Fixed a bug where page pickup sounds would not play in the "Genesis" level

Fixed art issues with CR's car

Fixed a bug where Chaser could pounce through chain link fence

Reduced Chaser leap distance on easy and medium difficulties

Reduced "footsteps" sound play rate in "The Eight Pages" level

Fixed a bug where subtitles would overlap button prompts

Scrapbook properly reflects the number of owned collectables to reduce confusion

Fixed a bug where Slender's AI could trigger jump scares and sanity loss while hidden

Vsync is now hidden if frame gen is enabled

Added moving fog to "Genesis" that gets thicker the more pages you pick up

Reduced Chaser persistent chasing times on easy and medium difficulties

