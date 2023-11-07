Patch - 07.11.2023 - Removal Of Seasonal Items & Bug Fixes

Hello everyone,
We're back with a patch for you today which includes the removal of our Halloween seasonal items as well as a variety of bug fixes. Please see below for more details:
- Removed seasonal items
- Fixed several map holes in "The Eight Pages" level
- Fixed several map holes in "Flashback" level
- Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck behind the shack door in "The Arrival" level
- Fixed a bug where page pickup sounds would not play in the "Genesis" level
- Fixed art issues with CR's car
- Fixed a bug where Chaser could pounce through chain link fence
- Reduced Chaser leap distance on easy and medium difficulties
- Reduced "footsteps" sound play rate in "The Eight Pages" level
- Fixed a bug where subtitles would overlap button prompts
- Scrapbook properly reflects the number of owned collectables to reduce confusion
- Fixed a bug where Slender's AI could trigger jump scares and sanity loss while hidden
- Vsync is now hidden if frame gen is enabled
- Added moving fog to "Genesis" that gets thicker the more pages you pick up
- Reduced Chaser persistent chasing times on easy and medium difficulties
As a reminder we have opened our Blue Isle Studios Official Discord, if you're interested in joining or creating future Slender Mods and keeping up to date with the latest Slender: The Arrival developments then please click the link below:
