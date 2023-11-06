2.66.0.7484 - Save File Bug Fix Update

There are couple of steps to complete in order to get your save files to work correctly with the new update. Before playing the latest update, please follow these instructions:

First go into your The Darkside Detective folder at C:\Users\\AppData\LocalLow\Spooky Doorway\The Darkside Detective

Backup your existing save files in another folder of your computer just in case

Delete any save files that don't end in numbers outside of the range '1_0' to '10_0', with the exception of '666_0'. For example, you would delete 'The Darkside Detective_0_0.save'

Delete any 'PreviousSave' files

Wait for the Darkside Detective update to complete on Steam

Right click on The Darkside Detective in your Steam library, and select Properties.

Go to Updates, and check that the Build ID is '12595018'. If it doesn't match, you might need to wait a couple of minutes, or close and restart Steam on your computer.

Click Play - your game progress should work correctly now!

There is a chance that when recovering your Save Files like this, you might find some strange issues appearing, like the Case Music not playing correctly, or starting a case on the wrong Screen, etc. If you do encounter any of these, then resetting the game in the Main Options Menu or restarting the cases individually should permanently fix these issues.

Thanks everyone!



Spooky Doorway Team