World of Football Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Game Update

Build 12631844

Gameplay:

  • Reduced Kick Power bar time by 5%.
  • Added new training equipment: Ball Respawn.
  • When performing a sliding tackle, the kick power is reduced by 25%.
  • Fixed throw-in freeze player in place bug.
  • Fixed football launcher configuration.
  • Decreased maximum ball amount to 10.
  • Lowered free spectator camera speed.

UI:

  • Added "MemoFeed" feature to Main Menu.
  • Changed "Football Stadium" name to "Nordic Arena".
  • Show equipment angle and position in Training Mode UI.

Graphics:

  • Added new stadium: "Downtown Arena".
  • Improvements on Nordic Arena (previously named "Football Stadium").

Others:

  • Player permissions are now remotely managed
  • Removed ban length for local bans
  • Added global player bans for dedicated servers.
  • Added global mute feature for dedicated servers.
  • Wagering Mode was temporarily disabled.

