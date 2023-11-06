Game Update

Gameplay:
- Reduced Kick Power bar time by 5%.
- Added new training equipment: Ball Respawn.
- When performing a sliding tackle, the kick power is reduced by 25%.
- Fixed throw-in freeze player in place bug.
- Fixed football launcher configuration.
- Decreased maximum ball amount to 10.
- Lowered free spectator camera speed.
UI:
- Added "MemoFeed" feature to Main Menu.
- Changed "Football Stadium" name to "Nordic Arena".
- Show equipment angle and position in Training Mode UI.
Graphics:
- Added new stadium: "Downtown Arena".
- Improvements on Nordic Arena (previously named "Football Stadium").
Others:
- Player permissions are now remotely managed
- Removed ban length for local bans
- Added global player bans for dedicated servers.
- Added global mute feature for dedicated servers.
- Wagering Mode was temporarily disabled.
