KunKunNight update for 6 November 2023

2023/11/7 Updated

2023/11/7 Updated

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated on November 7, 2023:

1.Now KunKun will whistle, which will let players know if KunKun is nearby.

2.The second floor library has added lighting, which makes it easier for players to peek at KunKun. The location of the cabinets on the second floor has also been changed, making it not easy for players to be seen by KunKun when coming out.

3.Now simplified Chinese has been added to the game, which is more suitable for Chinese babies' physique.

Thank you all for your understanding and support! Wishing everyone a pleasant game!

