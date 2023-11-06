Hotfix v1.2

Big Fixes and change:
-
Fix the bug where the Bubble Shield doesn't work properly.
-
Fix the bug where the cursor disappears after taking damage and restarts the game immediately.
-
Fix some minor localization errors.
