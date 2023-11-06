 Skip to content

Cursorblade update for 6 November 2023

Hotfix v1.2

Build 12631834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big Fixes and change:

  • Fix the bug where the Bubble Shield doesn't work properly.

  • Fix the bug where the cursor disappears after taking damage and restarts the game immediately.

  • Fix some minor localization errors.

