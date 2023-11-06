 Skip to content

Kitty Survivors: Rogues of Catmere update for 6 November 2023

Update 0.9.5: New Features, Character and Bullet Hell Fest!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey, to celebrate our participation in the Bullet Hell Fest, which starts today, I'm bringing you a new update!

New features, a new character and achievements!

New Features:
  • Perk Evolution: all active perks can now be evolved by combining them with specific passive perks. Combine them to unlock their ultimate version! There are 18 evolutions!
  • Stage Difficulty: you can now play on Normal, Hard and Cat-astrophe modes. You need to beat the previous mode to unlock the next one. The harder it gets, the better the rewards!
New Character:
  • Play with Pancake, the fourth member of the guild! Use her unique ability to slow down every enemy on screen.
More:
  • Added 10 new achievements!
  • Increased the attack range of the Kitten (In Heat perk)
  • Added the option to disable the shortcuts text that is displayed in the bottom of the screen.
  • Fixed a bug when dragging items in the Forge screen.
  • Other minor bugs fixed.

I've been working on more exciting content for the game and soon I'll have some news for you!

Have fun and enjoy the 20% OFF.
Angelo

