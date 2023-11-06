Update 0.9.5: New Features, Character and Bullet Hell Fest!

Hey, to celebrate our participation in the Bullet Hell Fest, which starts today, I'm bringing you a new update!
New features, a new character and achievements!
New Features:
- Perk Evolution: all active perks can now be evolved by combining them with specific passive perks. Combine them to unlock their ultimate version! There are 18 evolutions!
- Stage Difficulty: you can now play on Normal, Hard and Cat-astrophe modes. You need to beat the previous mode to unlock the next one. The harder it gets, the better the rewards!
New Character:
- Play with Pancake, the fourth member of the guild! Use her unique ability to slow down every enemy on screen.
More:
- Added 10 new achievements!
- Increased the attack range of the Kitten (In Heat perk)
- Added the option to disable the shortcuts text that is displayed in the bottom of the screen.
- Fixed a bug when dragging items in the Forge screen.
- Other minor bugs fixed.
I've been working on more exciting content for the game and soon I'll have some news for you!
Have fun and enjoy the 20% OFF.
Angelo
