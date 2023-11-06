Update 0.9.5: New Features, Character and Bullet Hell Fest!

Share · View all patches · Build 12631786 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 20:33:42 UTC by Wendy

New features, a new character and achievements!

New Features:

Perk Evolution: all active perks can now be evolved by combining them with specific passive perks. Combine them to unlock their ultimate version! There are 18 evolutions!

Stage Difficulty: you can now play on Normal, Hard and Cat-astrophe modes. You need to beat the previous mode to unlock the next one. The harder it gets, the better the rewards!

New Character:

Play with Pancake, the fourth member of the guild! Use her unique ability to slow down every enemy on screen.

More:

Added 10 new achievements!

Increased the attack range of the Kitten (In Heat perk)

Added the option to disable the shortcuts text that is displayed in the bottom of the screen.

Fixed a bug when dragging items in the Forge screen.

Other minor bugs fixed.

I've been working on more exciting content for the game and soon I'll have some news for you!

Have fun and enjoy the 20% OFF.

Angelo