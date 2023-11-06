 Skip to content

Learn to Dodge Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Patch 0.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12631692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Leaderboards now tell you how many times someone was hit and has died, giving special colors to those who complete levels deathless or even hitless. Also minor bugfixes.

Depot 2588921
