TerraTech update for 6 November 2023

Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.5.2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Block:
  • Reticule Research Damage Sensor
New Blocks (R&D Labs Only):
  • Reticule Research Fastener Core
  • Reticule Research Fastener Link
  • Reticule Research Proximity Sensor
Quality of Life Changes:
  • Adjustment thrusters now count towards ‘thrust’ instead of ‘boost’
  • Force vectors now hide when the force is canceled out
  • Stop Blocks from being grabbable during undo animation
  • Improved how deployed anchors behave during Undo operations
  • You can now place Anchors again when intersecting with loose resources and blocks for a more natural placement experience
  • Enabled C&S integration on RR missile pod
  • In Multiplayer, we have disabled Clients from enabling cheats. Only the Host is allowed that option now
Block Adjustments:
  • Changed GeoCorp and Hawkeye Landing Skids to a smooth tire track type

The following Blocks have had their power drain levels adjusted:

  • Better Future Flat Shield
  • Better Future Long Flat Shield
  • Better Future Edge Shield
  • Better Future Corner Shield
  • Reticule Research Small Phalanx Shield
  • Reticule Research Small Edge Phalanx Shield
  • Reticule Research Small Tapered Edge Phalanx Shield
  • Reticule Research Small Tapered Phalanx Shield
  • Reticule Research Corner Phalanx Shield
  • Reticule Research Long Phalanx Shield
  • Reticule Research Long Tapered Phalanx Shield
  • Reticule Research Large Phalanx Shield
  • Reticule Research Large Tapered Phalanx Shield
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug where Landing Gear would prevent anchoring indefinitely
  • Fixed Geocorp Resource Radar centre of mass

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 12631594
TerraTech Win64 Depot 285926
TerraTech Linux64 Depot 285935
TerraTech MacOS64 Depot 331931
