Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.5.2.1

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:
New Block:
- Reticule Research Damage Sensor
New Blocks (R&D Labs Only):
- Reticule Research Fastener Core
- Reticule Research Fastener Link
- Reticule Research Proximity Sensor
Quality of Life Changes:
- Adjustment thrusters now count towards ‘thrust’ instead of ‘boost’
- Force vectors now hide when the force is canceled out
- Stop Blocks from being grabbable during undo animation
- Improved how deployed anchors behave during Undo operations
- You can now place Anchors again when intersecting with loose resources and blocks for a more natural placement experience
- Enabled C&S integration on RR missile pod
- In Multiplayer, we have disabled Clients from enabling cheats. Only the Host is allowed that option now
Block Adjustments:
- Changed GeoCorp and Hawkeye Landing Skids to a smooth tire track type
The following Blocks have had their power drain levels adjusted:
- Better Future Flat Shield
- Better Future Long Flat Shield
- Better Future Edge Shield
- Better Future Corner Shield
- Reticule Research Small Phalanx Shield
- Reticule Research Small Edge Phalanx Shield
- Reticule Research Small Tapered Edge Phalanx Shield
- Reticule Research Small Tapered Phalanx Shield
- Reticule Research Corner Phalanx Shield
- Reticule Research Long Phalanx Shield
- Reticule Research Long Tapered Phalanx Shield
- Reticule Research Large Phalanx Shield
- Reticule Research Large Tapered Phalanx Shield
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Landing Gear would prevent anchoring indefinitely
- Fixed Geocorp Resource Radar centre of mass
Changed depots in testing branch