Release Notes - TT_Unstable Version 1.5.2.1

Build 12631594 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 16:39:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find out how to switch from the TerraTech main branch to the TT_Unstable Beta branch here:

New Block:

Reticule Research Damage Sensor

New Blocks (R&D Labs Only):

Reticule Research Fastener Core

Reticule Research Fastener Link

Reticule Research Proximity Sensor

Quality of Life Changes:

Adjustment thrusters now count towards ‘thrust’ instead of ‘boost’

Force vectors now hide when the force is canceled out

Stop Blocks from being grabbable during undo animation

Improved how deployed anchors behave during Undo operations

You can now place Anchors again when intersecting with loose resources and blocks for a more natural placement experience

Enabled C&S integration on RR missile pod

In Multiplayer, we have disabled Clients from enabling cheats. Only the Host is allowed that option now

Block Adjustments:

Changed GeoCorp and Hawkeye Landing Skids to a smooth tire track type

The following Blocks have had their power drain levels adjusted:

Better Future Flat Shield

Better Future Long Flat Shield

Better Future Edge Shield

Better Future Corner Shield

Reticule Research Small Phalanx Shield

Reticule Research Small Edge Phalanx Shield

Reticule Research Small Tapered Edge Phalanx Shield

Reticule Research Small Tapered Phalanx Shield

Reticule Research Corner Phalanx Shield

Reticule Research Long Phalanx Shield

Reticule Research Long Tapered Phalanx Shield

Reticule Research Large Phalanx Shield

Reticule Research Large Tapered Phalanx Shield

Bug Fixes: