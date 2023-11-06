 Skip to content

InfraSpace update for 6 November 2023

Patch 1.14.401 UI Overhaul!

Patch 1.14.401

Hello everyone!

As promised in last week's Friday Dev News, today we're bringing you a bunch of UI improvements.
These are the improved UI panels:

  • Factory info panel
  • Habitats info panel
  • Pipes and tank panel
  • Research Lab panel
  • Power panels
  • Extra descriptions for most buildings
  • Link to tutorials and encyclopedia on most buildings/factories info panel
  • Text-based upgrades to icons (e.g. "improved wind turbines", self-cleaning panels...)
  • Key bindings
  • And lots more...


Happy playing!
Sepehr

