Patch 1.14.401 UI Overhaul!

Hello everyone!
As promised in last week's Friday Dev News, today we're bringing you a bunch of UI improvements.
These are the improved UI panels:
- Factory info panel
- Habitats info panel
- Pipes and tank panel
- Research Lab panel
- Power panels
- Extra descriptions for most buildings
- Link to tutorials and encyclopedia on most buildings/factories info panel
- Text-based upgrades to icons (e.g. "improved wind turbines", self-cleaning panels...)
- Key bindings
- And lots more...
Happy playing!
Sepehr
