Headbangers: Rhythm Royale I Hotfix 2

Hey Flock! 👋🐤 The second hotfix is NOW LIVE for Headbangers: Rhythm Royale on Steam.

Hotfix 2 fixes the issue preventing players from launching the game due to network errors and contains specific fixes to the in-game shop. We want to thank you all for your significant feedback since our launch last week!

PATCH NOTES - HOTFIX 2

Fixed an issue where some players were prevented from launching the game.

Fixed an issue where some players would experience intermittent issues when connecting with the servers.

Fixed an issue where some players were not able to access the in-game shop and would be stuck in a loading loop.

We'd also like to thank the community for your patience, whilst our team has investigated these issues!

