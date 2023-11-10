 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 10 November 2023

Map Update

A World of Little Legends update for 10 November 2023

Map Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and customizations

  • The world is now generated around the spawn location. Different biomes now appear in certain areas and no longer randomly everywhere.
  • The new meadow biome is now located around the spawn location.
  • The "Farlands" biomes now begin further away from the starting point.
  • Rivers are now generated with small sandbanks.
  • You can now discover cacti in the desert.
  • Forests are now partially crisscrossed by small trails.
  • The spawn pattern of trees in the Dark Forest has been improved.
  • Trees now drop seeds instead of saplings.
  • Saplings now have multiple growth stages.
  • Saplings now have a new growth system. It is more performant and can save the growth progress better.
  • You can now harvest dates from palm trees.
  • You can now craft saplings from tree seeds at the new potting bench.
  • The images on the crafting tables have been slightly improved.
  • The images of the (mossy) stone walls have been improved.
  • The carrot image has been improved.
  • The images and base sizes of the trees and saplings have been improved.
  • Errors in chunk generation are now displayed in the tool tip box. You will no longer be rooted when entering the chunk.

Bugfixes

  • In certain cases, animals could be fed without having selected an item.
  • After a quick move, some items were invisible but usable.
  • Some world seeds could lead to squared terrain areas.

Known bugs

  • Sometimes cliffs are not displayed correctly.
  • Some special places are not generated in every map. This also affects the battlefield of "Blargh the Great Devourer".

Coming soon

  • New "Special Places" to explore.

