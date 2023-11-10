Map Update

Features and customizations
- The world is now generated around the spawn location. Different biomes now appear in certain areas and no longer randomly everywhere.
- The new meadow biome is now located around the spawn location.
- The "Farlands" biomes now begin further away from the starting point.
- Rivers are now generated with small sandbanks.
- You can now discover cacti in the desert.
- Forests are now partially crisscrossed by small trails.
- The spawn pattern of trees in the Dark Forest has been improved.
- Trees now drop seeds instead of saplings.
- Saplings now have multiple growth stages.
- Saplings now have a new growth system. It is more performant and can save the growth progress better.
- You can now harvest dates from palm trees.
- You can now craft saplings from tree seeds at the new potting bench.
- The images on the crafting tables have been slightly improved.
- The images of the (mossy) stone walls have been improved.
- The carrot image has been improved.
- The images and base sizes of the trees and saplings have been improved.
- Errors in chunk generation are now displayed in the tool tip box. You will no longer be rooted when entering the chunk.
Bugfixes
- In certain cases, animals could be fed without having selected an item.
- After a quick move, some items were invisible but usable.
- Some world seeds could lead to squared terrain areas.
Known bugs
- Sometimes cliffs are not displayed correctly.
- Some special places are not generated in every map. This also affects the battlefield of "Blargh the Great Devourer".
Coming soon
- New "Special Places" to explore.
