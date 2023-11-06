P&C HotFix: 061123

Couldn't leave these around!

Size: 136 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Moss Princess' random portraits during her NSFW event in the Sewer

ːswirliesː Fixed Porgy "monsters" in the Human Slums not respawning as intended

ːswirliesː Fixed some staple NPCs (Moss, Crystal, Crusader, Scarecrow...) not showing their Skill in the Level Up Menu

ːswirliesː Fixed parallax overlay disappearing during the first visit around Moth's Tree

ːswirliesː Fixed collision issue in Slime's Throne Room

ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing if you visit the Clocktown for the first time at 11 PM (after leaving Little Mice Inn)

ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Princess appearing in Slave Auctions even after being recruited, bought or killed