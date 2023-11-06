 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 6 November 2023

P&C HotFix: 061123

Couldn't leave these around!

Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Moss Princess' random portraits during her NSFW event in the Sewer
ːswirliesː Fixed Porgy "monsters" in the Human Slums not respawning as intended
ːswirliesː Fixed some staple NPCs (Moss, Crystal, Crusader, Scarecrow...) not showing their Skill in the Level Up Menu
ːswirliesː Fixed parallax overlay disappearing during the first visit around Moth's Tree
ːswirliesː Fixed collision issue in Slime's Throne Room
ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing if you visit the Clocktown for the first time at 11 PM (after leaving Little Mice Inn)
ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Princess appearing in Slave Auctions even after being recruited, bought or killed

