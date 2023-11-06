A big fix for those on slow machines, tried it on a NUC and it didn't run correctly, as some code was not getting run in the release builds (though only affected slower PCs) whoops. Performance was surprisingly crap for POS machine, ~20fps @1080p & ~40fps @ 720p
Asunder update for 6 November 2023
Some bug fixes, performance increases, gameplay improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2213291 Depot 2213291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update