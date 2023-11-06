 Skip to content

Asunder update for 6 November 2023

Some bug fixes, performance increases, gameplay improvements

Asunder update for 6 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A big fix for those on slow machines, tried it on a NUC and it didn't run correctly, as some code was not getting run in the release builds (though only affected slower PCs) whoops. Performance was surprisingly crap for POS machine, ~20fps @1080p & ~40fps @ 720p

