Small ammo drop + small QoL

Hey, everyone!

Another small update, today:

Now Armed Soulless (except for the ones with Rocket Launcher) drop a (very) few ammo on death (the amount scales with difficulty)

(the amount scales with difficulty) I've removed the "floating" effect from the Found documents screen, to improve readability

When close enough, the dropped ammo is automatically collected if you already own the same type of ammo or a compatible weapon (and have enough space in the inventory).

Otherwise is dropped in the form of a lootable package.