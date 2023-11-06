 Skip to content

Spiritus update for 6 November 2023

Version 1.01 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

-Albert's model is now more detailed than before, and we've updated his face graphics to be more expressive.
-We've fixed a bug that could freeze the camera when opening save files under certain conditions.
-We've applied compression to the Linux/SteamOS build saving 7GB of space.
-We've improved the loading times of the Linux/SteamOS build.

