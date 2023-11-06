 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SKULLFracture update for 6 November 2023

SKULLFracture 1.1 is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 12631304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SKULLFracture 1.1 is now online! Mostly taking care of a few bug fixes and balancement issues here and there. Doubt there'll be anything else i need to work on for this one.
BUY SKULLFRACTURE ON STEAM: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2577150/SKULLFracture/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2577151 Depot 2577151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link