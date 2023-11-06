SKULLFracture 1.1 is now online! Mostly taking care of a few bug fixes and balancement issues here and there. Doubt there'll be anything else i need to work on for this one.
BUY SKULLFRACTURE ON STEAM: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2577150/SKULLFracture/
SKULLFracture update for 6 November 2023
SKULLFracture 1.1 is OUT!
