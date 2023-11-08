Hometopia Update #2: Sandbox Mode and Patch Notes!

Hey Topians,

We're thrilled to announce a highly anticipated addition to Hometopia in Update #2 – Sandbox Mode! Get ready to unleash your creativity and take your home designs to a whole new level. In addition to Sandbox Mode, we have some other updates (including optimizations) that will be explained in detail in the patch notes below.



What is Sandbox Mode?

Sandbox Mode is an additional game mode in Hometopia that lets you design your dream homes with unlimited resources and complete creative freedom. There are no budget constraints or locked inventory items - build, decorate, and experiment to your heart's content.

Key Features:

-Unlimited Resources: Access to an endless supply of funds, materials, and furniture to bring your wildest design ideas to life.

-Build in Multiplayer: Team up with up to 4 friends to build without limitations, all in real-time collaboration.

-No Scoring: There are no client requirements in Sandbox! Your house, your rules.

-Experiment and Learn: Try out new design techniques, layouts, and decor styles without any consequences.

-Show Off Your Creativity: Participate in our creative challenges in Discord, showcase your designs, and get inspired by others in the Hometopia community.

Now, let's take a quick look at what other fixes are included in this update:

Patch Notes:

Gameplay

-NEW MODE: Sandbox - accessible from the title screen

-Starter home/tutorial house: fixed sink incorrectly rotated 180 degrees

-Version numbering simplified

Performance

-Across-the-board optimizations. Tons of performance issues, small and large, have been fixed and overall performance should be 10-60% better, depending on system configuration

-Painting performance has been improved

-Painting walls or floors should be much faster and cause less lag than previously

Graphics

-New and improved skyscrapers in Midtown Heights

-Neighborhood houses have been reworked with more variety in Plaza Lakes and Midtown Heights

-Grass visibility range has been increased and optimized

-Washer dryer combo texture/model fixed

-Lights can once again pass through windows and doors

-Updated shadows (higher quality, less jagged, less light leak)

-Overblown light from candles fixed

Known Issues

-Grass/ground coloration in some neighborhoods appears wrong or misaligned due to terrain optimization work- will be patched soon.

-A section of The Gables neighborhood has a grassy area on the street - we aren't sure why the HOA decided to seed the road, but mowers will be sent in a patch soon.

Thank you for your continued support as we upgrade the game, and we can't wait to see the amazing creations you'll come up with in Sandbox Mode.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and features. And as a reminder, if you love Hometopia, leave a review!

Happy building, The Hometopia Team 🏠✨