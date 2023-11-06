Anvil Bug - HAVE BEEN FIXED! Day 1: Patch Now LIVE!!

Hello everybody!
We apologize but there was a game-breaking bug related to the anvil that prevented players from continuing the game. It only effected around 50% of the players, which made it harder to pin-point. Hopefully, the DAY 1 patch is now live and this issue should be solved.
Day 1 Patch:
- Fixed a bug regarding the pillars where players kept dropping
- Fixed the game-breaking bug related to the anvil which prevented players from continuing.
- Optimized the game and file size.
- Made some additional small changes to STEG's AI.
- More minor issues have been fixed.
As always please leave your suggestions and don't forget to join our discord where you can also speak to us and the devs there: https://discord.com/invite/MsaaK93hWw
Thank you!