Anvil Bug - HAVE BEEN FIXED! Day 1: Patch Now LIVE!!

Hello everybody!

We apologize but there was a game-breaking bug related to the anvil that prevented players from continuing the game. It only effected around 50% of the players, which made it harder to pin-point. Hopefully, the DAY 1 patch is now live and this issue should be solved.

Day 1 Patch:

Fixed a bug regarding the pillars where players kept dropping

Fixed the game-breaking bug related to the anvil which prevented players from continuing.

Optimized the game and file size.

Made some additional small changes to STEG's AI.

More minor issues have been fixed.

As always please leave your suggestions and don't forget to join our discord where you can also speak to us and the devs there: https://discord.com/invite/MsaaK93hWw

Thank you!