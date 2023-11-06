 Skip to content

Playtown update for 6 November 2023

Anvil Bug - HAVE BEEN FIXED! Day 1: Patch Now LIVE!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12631201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody!

We apologize but there was a game-breaking bug related to the anvil that prevented players from continuing the game. It only effected around 50% of the players, which made it harder to pin-point. Hopefully, the DAY 1 patch is now live and this issue should be solved.

Day 1 Patch:

  • Fixed a bug regarding the pillars where players kept dropping
  • Fixed the game-breaking bug related to the anvil which prevented players from continuing.
  • Optimized the game and file size.
  • Made some additional small changes to STEG's AI.
  • More minor issues have been fixed.

As always please leave your suggestions and don't forget to join our discord where you can also speak to us and the devs there: https://discord.com/invite/MsaaK93hWw

Thank you!

