- Optimizations
- Quicktips replaced with a tutorial.
- Russian language added.
- Japanese language completed.
- Several icons added in windows on the left side of the header.
- Default stamina regeneration increased, but effect of Stamina regeneration skill decreased.
- Effect at every 15 levels when player changes appearance shortened.
- Some colour and text size adjustments for the soulpower bar to increase readability.
- All levels are now available in playtest.
- Miniboss walking speed increased from 70% to 90% of the default enemy speed.
- Increased HP for higher tier rocks.
- Portals are now loading up and release a burst of fireballs.
- The HP of turrets gets now upscaled with the levels.
- The shoot rate and rotation speed of the turrets is now influenced by the level and difficulty.
- Hitbox of some monsters decreased
- Death was not pausing when chest window or inventory window was opened.
- Music and sound volume decreased by 50% and increments in setting changed from 10% to 5%.
- Level complete text appears now at exactly min 30 instead of 29:58.
- Bugfix: Player appearance only changed till level 195, instead of the intended 360.
- Bugfix: Level was not shown correctly on map when after character skilling.
- Bugfix: In farmlevel 2 the trees were not drawn.
Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 6 November 2023
Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.031
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2469791 Depot 2469791
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update