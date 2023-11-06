 Skip to content

Soulknight Survivor Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.031

Soulknight Survivor Playtest v.1.031

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimizations
  • Quicktips replaced with a tutorial.
  • Russian language added.
  • Japanese language completed.
  • Several icons added in windows on the left side of the header.
  • Default stamina regeneration increased, but effect of Stamina regeneration skill decreased.
  • Effect at every 15 levels when player changes appearance shortened.
  • Some colour and text size adjustments for the soulpower bar to increase readability.
  • All levels are now available in playtest.
  • Miniboss walking speed increased from 70% to 90% of the default enemy speed.
  • Increased HP for higher tier rocks.
  • Portals are now loading up and release a burst of fireballs.
  • The HP of turrets gets now upscaled with the levels.
  • The shoot rate and rotation speed of the turrets is now influenced by the level and difficulty.
  • Hitbox of some monsters decreased
  • Death was not pausing when chest window or inventory window was opened.
  • Music and sound volume decreased by 50% and increments in setting changed from 10% to 5%.
  • Level complete text appears now at exactly min 30 instead of 29:58.
  • Bugfix: Player appearance only changed till level 195, instead of the intended 360.
  • Bugfix: Level was not shown correctly on map when after character skilling.
  • Bugfix: In farmlevel 2 the trees were not drawn.

