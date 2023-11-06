Update 2.6 Notes:

New Biplane Gamemode

In this new gamemode, Mousey takes control of a biplane. Fly through rings in new challenges or face the evil penguins in a dogfight!

Featuring a giant snowglobe map, find the tokens, fight the penguins, take on a challenge or just fly around in free roam.

Customize the paintjob in the hangar with the new camo wrappers that are scattered around the levels.

Mouse hole shortcuts

The unused hidey-hole feature has been repurposed as shortcuts within the levels. Walk through a hole and appear on the other side of the map!

Training level has a new section for showcasing this.

New cosmetics

Head

-Burger

-Warm Beanie (+1 variation)

-Aviator Cap

Chest

-Burger

-Warm Scarf (+1 variation)

Knife

-Burger Stick

-Candy Cane (+2 variations)

-Snowflake

-Mallet

General changes

-Main menu now has a wheel of options that can be selected one by one (previously buttons mapped directly to the options)

-When exiting levels, Mousey now jumps out of that level's vent in the level select (Main levels only) (previously always spawned on the couch)

-When entering levels, the camera now follows Mousey (previously static angle of the vent)

-Collectibles (TWEP-coins, film reels, tokens) now leave a hologram of themselves behind (previously disappeared entirely)

-Removed the ability to perform extra high jumps when attacking on the same frame as jumping, AKA "glitch high jump" (sorry speednerds)

-New planar reflection shader on kitchen and level select floors (only reflects Mousey, otherwise would half the framerate)

-New sound effects in the menus

-Menu buttons now wobble and tilt slightly

-Added ambience audio to Night Drive

-Relocated a film reel in trainin

-Changed living room loot race dev time to 44s (previously 42.8s)

Bonus Levels

-Redesigned the bonus level select (digital realm)

-Renamed "Level Pack 1" to "Halloween Pack"

-Added release month and year below the level pack title

-Added a level pack progress percentage display, new rewards for 100% completion (previously only the token count was shown)

Bug Fixes

-Fixed music not looping in bonus level select

Enjoy! :)