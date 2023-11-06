Patch 1.5 released

Today the fifth patch of Invisible Wings: Chapter One has been released, which adds an Italian translation to the game!
Patch notes
Content updates:
- Added Italian translation made by Alessia Menghi and Martina Matassoni.
- The input button promts are now colored to have a better visibility.
Technical updates:
- Added a save indicator in the bottom right of the screen, so you can see when the progress is being saved and where your checkpoint will be wen you continue the game at a later moment.
- Fixed a few bugs regarding the input button prompts, so that they always appear on top of all of the other graphics.
- Fixed a bug in the localization system that didn't render @ signs properly.
Changed files in this update