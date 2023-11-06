 Skip to content

Hokkaido Game update for 6 November 2023

Version1.1

Build 12630957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The settings menu is now also available from the in-game menu!
  • Fixed a problem in which scores were not being recorded for the 5th rank.
  • Fixed a bug where the game start effect was a bit dull, so we have made it more lively!
  • Added 960x540 and 640x360 resolutions!

