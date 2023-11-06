- The settings menu is now also available from the in-game menu!
- Fixed a problem in which scores were not being recorded for the 5th rank.
- Fixed a bug where the game start effect was a bit dull, so we have made it more lively!
- Added 960x540 and 640x360 resolutions!
Hokkaido Game update for 6 November 2023
Version1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2638181 Depot 2638181
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update