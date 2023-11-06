New Character: Katana! Also Announcing a NEW "20 Minutes Till Dawn" Game!

NEW Character: Katana!

Summon an army of swords that slice and dices across the battlefield!



20 Minutes Till Dawn: Emberpath

I'm excited to share with you all what I've been working on in the past few months!



20MTD: Emberpath is a new game with brand new mechanics but in the same horde-survival roguelike genre. Featuring the original 20 Minutes Till Dawn cast as well as some new faces, discover new ways to build familiar characters.

It would mean the world to me if you can check out and wishlist 20MTD: Emberpath:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2578510/20MTD_Emberpath/