 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 6 November 2023

New Character: Katana! Also Announcing a NEW "20 Minutes Till Dawn" Game!

Share · View all patches · Build 12630941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW Character: Katana!

Summon an army of swords that slice and dices across the battlefield!

20 Minutes Till Dawn: Emberpath

I'm excited to share with you all what I've been working on in the past few months!


20MTD: Emberpath is a new game with brand new mechanics but in the same horde-survival roguelike genre. Featuring the original 20 Minutes Till Dawn cast as well as some new faces, discover new ways to build familiar characters.

It would mean the world to me if you can check out and wishlist 20MTD: Emberpath:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2578510/20MTD_Emberpath/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1966901 Depot 1966901
  • Loading history…
Depot 1966902 Depot 1966902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link