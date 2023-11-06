 Skip to content

AQtion update for 6 November 2023

AQtion v1.3.7

Build 12630935

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bandage bug when using enhanced slippers
  • Updated a few default settings (will only affect new installs)

