- Fixed an issue with incorrect dialogue parsing in the theater and park scenes.
Rosas are Red update for 6 November 2023
Hotfix #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1231151 Depot 1231151
- Loading history…
Depot 1231152 Depot 1231152
- Loading history…
Depot 1231153 Depot 1231153
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update