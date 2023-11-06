 Skip to content

Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Nov 6 morning update

Share · View all patches · Build 12630700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

uploading a new update:
fix tenderfoot (confirmed it's solvable)
make chickens slightly smarter: they are no longer attracted to burning food, and will not step on lava/burning objects intentionally (they're still not smart enough to avoid standing next to burning objects)
fix WASD key bindings

