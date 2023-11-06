Nov 6 morning update

uploading a new update:
fix tenderfoot (confirmed it's solvable)
make chickens slightly smarter: they are no longer attracted to burning food, and will not step on lava/burning objects intentionally (they're still not smart enough to avoid standing next to burning objects)
fix WASD key bindings
