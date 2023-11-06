The Invincible is out now

Astronaut,

Our spacecraft has landed on Regis III. This is the last notice from Interplanetary Commonwealth HQ before you take your first step on the eerie land of the unknown and unthinkable.

The Invincible is ready for launch. We are extremely grateful for your continuous support over the last years and happy that we could finally bring this unique, hard sci-fi adventure to you. Below, you can find the most important information about the game & find out where to write about any issues you may encounter (or simply talk about the game :)).

Psst… If you wonder how much there is to uncover, let us say that you can get to 11 different endings. Enjoy the new launch trailer!

PC REQUIREMENTS

As you may have seen, after going through multiple internal and external rounds of the game testing, we lowered the initial PC requirements. They are as follows:

Minimum

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 Ghz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 Ghz)

Memory: 16 GB RAM changed to 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon 5600xt (6GB) or Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) changed to Radeon 6500XT (4GB) or Nvidia GTX 1660 (4GB)/1060 (6GB)

Storage: 25 GB changed to 40 GB

Recommended

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6 core with 3,5 Ghz) or Intel i5-10400F (6 core with 2,9 Ghz)

Memory: 32 GB RAM changed to 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon 6700xt (12GB) or Nvidia GTX 2070 Super (8GB) changed to Radeon 6600XT (8GB) or Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti (6GB)

Storage: 25 GB changed to 40 GB

*The Invincible supports the multichannel sound system 5.1.

STEAM DECK VERIFIED

You can now experience our hard sci-fi, philosophical adventure wherever in the cosmic plane you will find yourself… The Invincible is Steam Deck Verified.

WHERE CAN I REPORT ISSUES?

Our team will be available to answer your questions and help you with any possible issues here on Steam or on our Discord server. We have prepared two new Steam discussion categories for you - Important Info and Tech Support. In the Important Info we will post a FAQ in which you can find most of the important answers you are looking for. In the Tech Support you can report a bug/glitch/other issue with the game that you encountered. Please, describe it in as much detail as possible (screenshots will be much appreciated) and we will try to help you with the issue as soon as possible :)

