Update 1.2.7f3: New TPS anims, Kos rework announcment, many smaller improvements

Hi everyone,

First of all, here are the latest changes to Easy Red 2:

Recent changes

New features:

•Added new standing relaxed anims TPS.

•Added new no-weapon jump anim TPS.

•Added new melee anims TPS.

•Added new cover anims variants TPS.

•Added some new pistol animations TPS.

•Added new German helmets.

•Added turret and static guns rotating sound.

•Unit wheel selector now displays units armament type.

Fixes:

•AI doesn't aim when standing toward a wall.

•Improved pistom placment in TPS for new anims.

•Fixed custom patches/music/sounds when joining workshop missions online.

•Fixes in some uniforms and helmets.

•Fixes in some squads.

•Fixed a bug where modded props where not being cached correctly.

•Improved Gewehr 43 model.

•Several other smaller changes and fixes suggested on the Discord server.

Kos Rework

We are now announcing a free complete reowork of the Kos campaign. We will make complelty new buildings, revisit the entire map and remake the missions for the campaign.

We'll show screenshots and clips about this rework very soon.

TPS Animations Rework

We're continuously enhancing the game by incorporating new and reworked third-person shooter (TPS) animations on a weekly basis. If you'd like to stay in the loop on our upcoming animation improvements, you can find a detailed list on our Discord server.

Upcoming campaigns

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the store page for the Ardennes 1940 & 1944 DLC. This exciting expansion introduces the French faction, allowing you to defend France during the early days of World War II. Additionally, it brings you to the intense late-war Battle of the Bulge campaign, complete with new winter equipment and vehicles for an immersive experience in Easy Red 2.

You can already add the campaign to your wishlist, and we're aiming to make it available for you to enjoy in November or December. Stay tuned for more updates!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2617770/Easy_Red_2_Ardennes_1940__1944/?beta=0

Normandy Campaign

We released the Normandy Campaign earlier this summer after working on it for over 9 months. We are very happy with the positive reception that it has received. Thank you to everyone who has played it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2317930/Easy_Red_2_Normandy/

Extra informations

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.

Such roadmap will be updated this year as most of the planned works have been already completed!

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco