Hotfix v1.1

As for the last post, the bug that caused the game to crash is related to the "Gift" item, which wasn't working properly. For now, I've temporarily removed the item and will add it back once I fix it. The game should work properly now. I will continue fixing some minor bugs. I apologize for the inconvenience. I hope you understand, and thank you for your patience.
Change:
-
Remove the 'Gift' item that causes the game to crash or occasionally leads to a softlock on the upgrade screen.
-
Fix some minor localization errors.
Changed files in this update