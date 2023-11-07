 Skip to content

MangaKa update for 7 November 2023

MangaKa Update Version 1.4.9.9

Build 12630401 · Last edited 7 November 2023 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Pen Tool DLC.
  • Modern world DLC - added farm buildings, props and vehicles.
  • Modern world DLC - added more fence models.
  • On/off toggles for BGM, Mini Games, Developer Tools, and Polygon Count buttons.

