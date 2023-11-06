 Skip to content

Greg's Deadly Draft update for 6 November 2023

Update 1.0.4

Update 1.0.4 · Build 12630382 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixes the changes below:

  • Save file error with the anchor when you start a new game for a second playthrough
  • Coach Blitz now says the items you need to get in Locker Loot
  • [spoiler]Fixed Player Pursuit wall collision[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Fixed Aquatic Adventure wall collision[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Cone static and sound issue has been fixed in Cone Cryptogram[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Targets on the field have been removed from the chase to eliminate any confusion[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]A door has been added behind you in Field of Fear, you can no longer go back to Target Takedown[/spoiler]
  • Folder path error from a prior build patch

Let us know about any other bugs.

