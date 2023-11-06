Update 1.0.4

Fixes the changes below:
- Save file error with the anchor when you start a new game for a second playthrough
- Coach Blitz now says the items you need to get in Locker Loot
- [spoiler]Fixed Player Pursuit wall collision[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Fixed Aquatic Adventure wall collision[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Cone static and sound issue has been fixed in Cone Cryptogram[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Targets on the field have been removed from the chase to eliminate any confusion[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]A door has been added behind you in Field of Fear, you can no longer go back to Target Takedown[/spoiler]
- Folder path error from a prior build patch
Let us know about any other bugs.
Changed files in this update