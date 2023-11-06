- Aspect Ratio is no longer forced to 16:9. Sorry about that!
Wild West Saga update for 6 November 2023
Forced Aspect Ratio Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Wild West Saga Win Depot 842151
- Loading history…
Wild West Saga OSX Depot 842152
- Loading history…
Wild West Saga Linux Depot 842153
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update