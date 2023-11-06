v55 Patch Notes (Version 55)

Share · View all patches · Build 12630304 · Last edited 6 November 2023 – 14:06:25 UTC by Wendy

Here is a list of changes that we included in version 55 in "Grand Strokers".

-Added new skills for "Hero" includes level 25 healing spell "Healing All Wounds".

-Other skill that was added for Hero unlocks at lvl 50 and it's "Werewolf Attack 2.0".

-Put a new Raid Dungeon called "The Boneyard" that is located in the World Graveyard.

-Added new enemy called the Bone Minion (in the Boneyard). They drop a unique weapon and 2 new different potions.

-New raid boss added in the Boneyard called "The Great Bone Man". He has a Bone Slice skill and drops a unique weapon!!

-New places to inspect!

-Fixed Game Over screen for fullscreen resolution.

-Polished the NECROCATICGAMES logo on screen launch for fullscreen resolution.

-Uploaded new screenshots in the STEAM Store.

Thank you for playing the game, my friends! YOU ARE APPRECIATED!

Have a great BONE day!

-Necro

-NecroCaticGames-