v55 Patch Notes (Version 55)

Here is a list of changes that we included in version 55 in "Grand Strokers".
-Added new skills for "Hero" includes level 25 healing spell "Healing All Wounds".
-Other skill that was added for Hero unlocks at lvl 50 and it's "Werewolf Attack 2.0".
-Put a new Raid Dungeon called "The Boneyard" that is located in the World Graveyard.
-Added new enemy called the Bone Minion (in the Boneyard). They drop a unique weapon and 2 new different potions.
-New raid boss added in the Boneyard called "The Great Bone Man". He has a Bone Slice skill and drops a unique weapon!!
-New places to inspect!
-Fixed Game Over screen for fullscreen resolution.
-Polished the NECROCATICGAMES logo on screen launch for fullscreen resolution.
-Uploaded new screenshots in the STEAM Store.
Thank you for playing the game, my friends! YOU ARE APPRECIATED!
Have a great BONE day!
-Necro
-NecroCaticGames-
Changed files in this update