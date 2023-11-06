VERSION 1.1 IS HERE!

Gather 'round, thirsty children of the night!
We’re here with a monster amount of new content for you to slay and play! From new stages to new characters and features, this update keeps the blood flowing!
I. New Features
- Rare Bug: Think you’ve maxed everything out? Think again! New Rare Bugs will upgrade one primary stat for one character. Purchase them for big bucks, or find that special skeleton . . .
II. New Content
New Stages
- Whitechapel: Take a trip back to one of Dracula’s old haunts.
New Boss
- Dr. Sweet Stake: Killing vamps with style. Too bad he thinks you’re the enemy!
New Playable Characters
- Mina Harker: Dracula’s old flame is back to bring the pain!
- Bat Head: Part bat, part CEO, all destruction!
- Richard the Werelobo: The patriarch of the Lobo clan is back to howl and scowl his way to the top once more.
- The Maestro: Ex-theater turned marketing whiz turned street magician. Whether in the alley or in the boardroom, this guy is full of magic.
- Remy Broussard: Leader of a New Orleans biker gang brings the heat with fiery wheel attacks.
- Gore Golem: A humanoid shape consisting of, uh, former humans.
- The Red Death: Evil entity of doom? Or an enthusiastic Poe cosplayer? You be the judge.
New Weapons
- Mina Harker’s Thorny Pursuit
- Bat Head’s Sonic Screech
- Richard the Werelobo’s Slash N’ Howl
- The Maestro’s Card Cascade
- Remy Broussard’s Blaze Trail
- Gore Golem’s Skull Strike
- The Red Death’s Zero Hour
New Special Attacks
- Mina Harker’s Thorned Tempest
- Bat Head’s Sonic Disruption
- Richard the Werelobo’s Call of the Pack
- The Maestro’s Cardaclysm
- Remy Broussard’s Blazing Wheelstorm
- Gore Golem’s Skullpocalypse
- The Red Death’s Time Sweep
Revamped Weapon Evolutions
- A Blacker Death
- Backstab Bounty
- Claw Shield
- Cursed Cranium
- Traverse
- Mutagenic Menace
- Silver Bind
- Sinister Symbiosis
- Solar Storm
- Spectral Bat Blitz
- Stake Cascade
- Stone Cold
- Summoned Snare
- Symphony’s Surprise
- Trident
- Vital Hits
- Winged Vortex
New Challenge Rooms
- Hall of Survival
- Eclipsed Chamber
- Hazard Room
New Familiars
- Witchy Toad
- Mysti-Chameleon
New Achievements
- To Protect and Serve
- A New Lease on Life
- Howling in the Dark
- Lord of the Night
- Ora et Labora
- Explosive Positivity
- School Spirit
- It Burns!!!
- The Bad Old Days
- Supernatural Hunter
- A Special Occasion
- Once and For All
- An Endless Grind
- Pet Shop
- Bad Dream
- Challenge Accepted
New Enemies
- Saboteur
- Super Saboteur
III. Updates
- More information in the Compendium under Bosses, Victims and Characters when the Top Secret File is found
- Speed Run Timer
- Optimization of Enemies and Bosses
- Weapon Balancing
Thank you to everyone who has supported Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood. Whether you were here at the beginning or joined us later, this update is our way of giving back to you by providing LOADS of new content! Enjoy!
If you have any questions or suggestions, hop on to our Discord and let us know. We’d be more than happy to see you there! Happy slashing, everyone!
