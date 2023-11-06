VERSION 1.1 IS HERE!

Gather 'round, thirsty children of the night!

We’re here with a monster amount of new content for you to slay and play! From new stages to new characters and features, this update keeps the blood flowing!

I. New Features

Rare Bug: Think you’ve maxed everything out? Think again! New Rare Bugs will upgrade one primary stat for one character. Purchase them for big bucks, or find that special skeleton . . .

II. New Content

New Stages

Whitechapel: Take a trip back to one of Dracula’s old haunts.

New Boss

Dr. Sweet Stake: Killing vamps with style. Too bad he thinks you’re the enemy!

New Playable Characters

Mina Harker: Dracula’s old flame is back to bring the pain!

Bat Head: Part bat, part CEO, all destruction!

Richard the Werelobo: The patriarch of the Lobo clan is back to howl and scowl his way to the top once more.

The Maestro: Ex-theater turned marketing whiz turned street magician. Whether in the alley or in the boardroom, this guy is full of magic.

Remy Broussard: Leader of a New Orleans biker gang brings the heat with fiery wheel attacks.

Gore Golem: A humanoid shape consisting of, uh, former humans.

The Red Death: Evil entity of doom? Or an enthusiastic Poe cosplayer? You be the judge.

New Weapons

Mina Harker’s Thorny Pursuit

Bat Head’s Sonic Screech

Richard the Werelobo’s Slash N’ Howl

The Maestro’s Card Cascade

Remy Broussard’s Blaze Trail

Gore Golem’s Skull Strike

The Red Death’s Zero Hour

New Special Attacks

Mina Harker’s Thorned Tempest

Bat Head’s Sonic Disruption

Richard the Werelobo’s Call of the Pack

The Maestro’s Cardaclysm

Remy Broussard’s Blazing Wheelstorm

Gore Golem’s Skullpocalypse

The Red Death’s Time Sweep

Revamped Weapon Evolutions

A Blacker Death

Backstab Bounty

Claw Shield

Cursed Cranium

Traverse

Mutagenic Menace

Silver Bind

Sinister Symbiosis

Solar Storm

Spectral Bat Blitz

Stake Cascade

Stone Cold

Summoned Snare

Symphony’s Surprise

Trident

Vital Hits

Winged Vortex

New Challenge Rooms

Hall of Survival

Eclipsed Chamber

Hazard Room

New Familiars

Witchy Toad

Mysti-Chameleon

New Achievements

To Protect and Serve

A New Lease on Life

Howling in the Dark

Lord of the Night

Ora et Labora

Explosive Positivity

School Spirit

It Burns!!!

The Bad Old Days

Supernatural Hunter

A Special Occasion

Once and For All

An Endless Grind

Pet Shop

Bad Dream

Challenge Accepted

New Enemies

Saboteur

Super Saboteur

More information in the Compendium under Bosses, Victims and Characters when the Top Secret File is found

Speed Run Timer

Optimization of Enemies and Bosses

Weapon Balancing

Thank you to everyone who has supported Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood. Whether you were here at the beginning or joined us later, this update is our way of giving back to you by providing LOADS of new content! Enjoy!

If you have any questions or suggestions, hop on to our Discord and let us know. We’d be more than happy to see you there! Happy slashing, everyone!