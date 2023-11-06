I apologize for the inconvenience. I'm aware there's a bug causing the game to crash and some other bugs I'm not aware. I'm actively working on it. Also, If you found any more bugs/errors you can report here too. Thank you for your patience.

[Solved]

The bug that caused the game to crash is related to the "Gift" item, which wasn't working properly. For now, I've temporarily removed the item and will add it back once I fix it. The game should work properly now. I will continue fixing some minor bugs. I apologize for the inconvenience. I hope you understand, and thank you for your patience.