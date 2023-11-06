Update, Version 20231106

English

[The House near the Paddy Field]New item: Kayir's Key

[Kayir's Key]It will disappear if you drop it.

[Kayir's Key]It cannot be stored in any containers.

[Kayir's Key]It will disappear after being used on a chest.

[Kayir's Key]The key will return to Kayir's room shortly after it's not held by anyone.

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added many Kayir's chests on all three floors.

[Kayir's chests]The chests on the 3rd floor have 2~3 spell books in each of them.

[Kayir's chests]The chests on the 2nd floor have a weapon of at least +2 quality.

[Kayir's chests]The chests on the 1st floor have a set of butterfly wings and a magic trinket item of at least +2 quality.

[Kayir's chests]Only Kayir's Key can open them.

[Kayir's chests] Their number is endless. They will refresh when you enter the floors again.

[Wki]Updated this secret side quest of a secret side quest to the game's wiki page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/The_Secrets_of_The_House_near_the_Paddy_Field#The_Keys_to_the_Puzzles(Spoiler_Alert)

[The House near the Paddy Field]Added a new document: Kayir's Note. (It tells how broken Kayir has become and the anomalous attributions of his key and chests.)

[Language]Changed the default fonts of Chinese languages to a Microsoft-Recommanded UI font.

Added code support for all anomalous features of Kayir's Key.

简体中文

【水田近家】新物品：卡伊特的钥匙

【卡伊特的钥匙】如果你掉落这把钥匙，那么它会立刻失踪。

【卡伊特的钥匙】你无法把它保存在任何的容器当中。

【卡伊特的钥匙】在被用于一个宝箱之后，它们会失踪。

【卡伊特的钥匙】它会在没有被持有的情况下自动回到卡伊特的房间。

【水田近家】三层迷宫中出现了大量的卡伊特的箱子。

【卡伊特的箱子】在第三层的箱子里包含了2~3本法术书。

【卡伊特的箱子】在第二层的箱子里包含了一把至少+2品质的武器。

【卡伊特的箱子】在第二层的箱子里包含了一枚蝴蝶之翼和一个至少+2品质的魔法挂件。

【卡伊特的箱子】只有卡伊特的钥匙可以打开它们。

【卡伊特的箱子】它们的数量是无尽的，会在你每次进入时刷新。

【维基】更新了这个秘密支线的秘密支线到游戏的维基百科：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/The_Secrets_of_The_House_near_the_Paddy_Field#The_Keys_to_the_Puzzles(Spoiler_Alert)

【水田近家】新文档：卡伊特的笔记。（包含了对卡伊特神志状态的描述。包含了对他的钥匙和箱子的异常属性的描述）

【语言】修改了中文的默认字体为微软推荐的UI字体。

加入了各种支持卡伊特的钥匙的代码。

