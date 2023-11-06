Game Braking bug fix

Hey there girls and guys,

there was a game braking bug where a loaded save causes a frame drop to 1 fps which is fixed now and your savegames should work now.

Please post bugs if you find some. You don't bother me with it. It helps out making the game bug free and better.

Use the ingame bug reporter or the dicord server to post bugs. I am working almost instantly on it to fix all the problems.

It was one person out of over 1300 that posted this game breaking bug which makes me sad.

The negative reviews are understandable but it does not help if you post that this game is shit without telling me why. Most of the people that are getting in contact with me know that I am helping out with any issue that shows up so be fair and tell me where a problem shows up and I fix it.

Have a nice week and again: Try to post bugs so I can kick them out of the game.

Thank you very much for all of your support.