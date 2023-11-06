Patch 1.1.8 - Production queue

Hi guys, another quick addition to the production line in Tribe. From now on, the productions switches between previously picked items like it should have been.
- Automated change of the production takes place when the previous one is completed or 2 seconds after pausing production for any reason.
- The distance from resources still counts so it's not wise to make a queue for everything, just pick resources in your gatherer's hut that are nearby.
- If you want to speed up production even more and you hired full crew in the building already, just build another hut of the same kind.
