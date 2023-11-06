Patch 1.1.8 - Production queue

Hi guys, another quick addition to the production line in Tribe. From now on, the productions switches between previously picked items like it should have been.

Automated change of the production takes place when the previous one is completed or 2 seconds after pausing production for any reason.

The distance from resources still counts so it's not wise to make a queue for everything, just pick resources in your gatherer's hut that are nearby.

If you want to speed up production even more and you hired full crew in the building already, just build another hut of the same kind.