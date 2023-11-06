The game now supports Ukrainian language. Many thanks to Denys Nyzhnyk and his team. They did an excellent job in the war-time situation in their country and they are truly the heroes of the kingdom.
Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 2 update for 6 November 2023
Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 2 in Ukrainian language
Patchnotes via Steam Community
