Idle Exorcism Hero update for 6 November 2023

V1.7.1

Build 12630048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the minimum qualification limit for refining soul beads
  2. Change the color and level of the synthetic soul beads
  3. Add an asterisk mark to the two skill soul beads
  4. Increase the probability of dropping soul beads

