- Increase the minimum qualification limit for refining soul beads
- Change the color and level of the synthetic soul beads
- Add an asterisk mark to the two skill soul beads
- Increase the probability of dropping soul beads
Idle Exorcism Hero update for 6 November 2023
V1.7.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
