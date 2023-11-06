Update 0.5.30: Mission briefings and more

Hello Riders,
Update notes for new Patch:
Gameplay
- Added Mission briefings to clarify tasks on Stage. Stages with Mission will be marked with [!] sign on Solar system Map.
Comment: there are currently 4 available Mission types. Next step is to add variations, new Mission Types and to add Quests (set of Tasks to complete globally in one Galaxy or Solar System).
- Turned off asteroids Spawner after portal is open
- Updated ‘Carrier ambush’ mission: add escape portal; assign sentry drone to carrier from 2nd System
- added Circle Explosions module to Bosses
- added Tear-off damage effect to HyperBoostPhysicsOverride mod
UI/Graphics
- UI: update layout in equipment installation windows
- UI: rework dialog window
- UI: rework Leaderboard, show loading spinners
- UI: rework loading screen spinner
- UI: add options to return to Main Menu from different screens
- reworked portal-direction VFX
- reworked HUD marker system
- HUD: added skull spinner for boss
- updated graphics on System Map
- updated radiation VFXes
- enhanced station control UI; update station capture VFX
- animated power beam preview line;
- added preview area circle for Radiation cloud; animate circle preview area of Circle AI powerUPs
Bug Fixes
- Fixed binding name for Scroll-Storage action
- Fixed AI reaction to damage by Player for some sources of damage
Thanks!
Changed files in this update