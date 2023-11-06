Korea Dynasty 0.5.27 Update

Improvements
System
- The general-purpose workbench has been changed so that items that can be crafted without a workbench can also be crafted.
Balance
- The number of fuels that can be put into the processing table and furnace has increased.
- Even if you stay at a tavern for 7 or 30 days, the chickens in the coop will now consume one day's worth of food.
User convenience
- You can now add all the fuel in your hand at once by pressing and holding the ‘E’ key at the processing table or furnace.
Bug fix
- Fixed an issue where snow would accumulate in non-winter seasons under certain circumstances.
Changed files in this update