 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Korea Dynasty (조선메타실록) update for 6 November 2023

Korea Dynasty 0.5.27 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12630008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

System

  • The general-purpose workbench has been changed so that items that can be crafted without a workbench can also be crafted.

Balance

  • The number of fuels that can be put into the processing table and furnace has increased.
  • Even if you stay at a tavern for 7 or 30 days, the chickens in the coop will now consume one day's worth of food.

User convenience

  • You can now add all the fuel in your hand at once by pressing and holding the ‘E’ key at the processing table or furnace.

Bug fix

  • Fixed an issue where snow would accumulate in non-winter seasons under certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2216601 Depot 2216601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link