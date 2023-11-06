 Skip to content

Chester The Chest Playtest update for 6 November 2023

Patch n1.3b

Hiiii,

Bugfixes:

  • Jump Animation bug fixed
  • Infinite keys + Axes fixed

also I add a new sound when you pick the magical spring.

Pablyco (◟ᅇ)◜

