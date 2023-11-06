- Added color to the oceans when in Colorful mode.
- Fixed an issue with keybindings not showing certain action fields.
- Fixed an issue with rope anchoring showing the anchor placement highlighter on the rope itself.
- Various minor fixes.
Peaks of Yore update for 6 November 2023
1.2.1 Minor Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update