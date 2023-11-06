 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peaks of Yore update for 6 November 2023

1.2.1 Minor Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12629625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added color to the oceans when in Colorful mode.
  • Fixed an issue with keybindings not showing certain action fields.
  • Fixed an issue with rope anchoring showing the anchor placement highlighter on the rope itself.
  • Various minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2236071 Depot 2236071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link